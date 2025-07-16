FBI raids Philadelphia biker gang's clubhouse in connection to shooting in Virginia

article

The Brief The Wheels of Soul clubhouse in West Philly was one of over a dozen places raided by federal agents on Wednesday. The investigation stems from a fight-turned-shooting outside a Virginia bar where authorities say over 80 shots were fired. Authorities say 19 people were either taken into custody or are being sought on charges related to the investigation.



Federal agents raided a Philadelphia biker gang's clubhouse on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a shooting outside a Virginia sports bar in April.

The Wheels of Soul property on the 6100 block of Market Street was one of several locations swarmed by authorities on Friday, including several places in Virginia.

The raids resulted in over a dozen people being taken into custody or being sought by authorities on charges stemming from the shooting.

The backstory:

Investigators say a 42-year-old man sustained "bodily injuries" after he was beaten by members of the gang outside Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge, Virginia in April.

After the assault, a 41-year-old friend of the victim confronted the Wheels of Soul members and a shooting erupted that authorities say involved 80 shots fired.

Bullets tore through the sports bar and several vehicles parked outside, but no one was seriously injured.

What we know:

Over three months after the fight-turned-shooting, federal and local authorities executed over a dozen search warrants at locations in Virginia and Philadelphia.

The Wheels of Soul clubhouse on Market Street in Philadelphia was one of two spots in the city that authorities raided in connection to the investigation.

Authorities say 19 people were either taken into custody or are actively being sought on outstanding charges related to the investigation.