2026 MLB All-Star Game: Phillies gear up to host midsummer classic at Citizens Bank Park

The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up to host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game with a party on Friday in Center City.

The last time the Phillies hosted the All-Star Game was in 1996 at Veterans Stadium, and the 1976 midsummer classic before that.

The 2026 All-Star Game coincides with America's 250th birthday celebration in Philly, which will include a host of other events like the FIFA World Cup at The Linc.

What we know:

Before the Phillies begin the second half of the season on Friday, the team will kick-off celebrations for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

The Phillies will host a free event starting at noon at City Hall in Center City where they will unveil the 2026 MLB All-Star Game logo.

The Roots will play a set at the event, and be followed by several fan-favorite Phillies from yesteryear, like Greg Luzinski, Ryan Howard and Bobby Abreu.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is just one of several events that will happen in Philly next year, including the FIFA World Cup, PGA Championship and March Madness.

"Today is a day-long celebration to kick off a year-long celebration as we head into July 2026," Phillies Vice President of Marketing Michael Harris said.

What they're saying:

The MLB All-Star game festivities landing in Philadelphia on what will be America's quincentennial – or 250th birthday – wasn't a mistake.

"All of us that are involved in the game feel that baseball has a special place in America's culture and it's only fitting that we'd be here in Philadelphia to be part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of our great nation," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

Philly was named the host city back in 2019 with a ceremony outside Independence Hall.

"If you really think about what's in front of us: America's pastime, baseball's biggest stars, and the birthplace of our country on the 250th anniversary – it doesn't get anymore iconic than that," Harris said.

What's next:

Citizens Bank Park won't just host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, it will also host the Home Run Derby, MLB Futures Game and a number of other events.

The MLB Draft will also be in Philadelphia in 2026.