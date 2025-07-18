Woman shot to death in front of North Philadelphia church: police

The Brief Investigators say a woman was shot to death in front of a North Philadelphia church early Friday morning. The woman, who police have not been able to identify, was rushed by police to Temple Hospital where she died. No arrests have been made and police have not determined a motive for the killing.



Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found shot to death in front of a North Philadelphia church early Friday morning.

Investigators say at least eight shots were fired in the killing, some fatally striking the woman in the head, face, and chest.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of Lehigh Avenue just before 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of Deliverance Evangelist Church suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, face, and chest.

Officers rushed the woman to Temple University Hospital where police say she died.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said eight spent shell casings were found near the woman's body, leading investigators to believe she was shot at close range.

Police have not been able to identify the woman, but they believe she is in her late 20s or early 30s.

What we don't know:

Investigators are unclear about a motive for the deadly shooting and have not shared a description of a possible suspect.