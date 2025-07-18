Man assaulted while picking up package for neighbor on Philadelphia front porch: police

The Brief Police say a man was assaulted while retrieving a package for his neighbor from a front porch in Philadelphia. The victim and the suspect had a brief verbal altercation that police say turned violent. Police shared surveillance video of the incident on Friday in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect.



Investigators say a man who was picking up a package for a neighbor was assaulted by someone who was sitting on the front porch.

Police shared surveillance video of the incident and asked anyone who recognized the suspect to come forward.

What we know:

Surveillance video shared by police shows the suspect sitting on the porch as the victim walks up the front steps.

The victim goes over to retrieve the package and gets into some type of verbal altercation with the suspect shortly after.

The video then cuts to the victim sitting on the porch holding his right knee as the suspect grabs an electric scooter and flees.

Police say the cameras did not capture the assault when it happened.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say what the two men discussed before the assault and did not share the condition of the victim.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to come forward.