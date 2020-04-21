Jellyfish glides through clear waters of Venice canal

As people around the world stay at home due to COVID-19 lockdowns, many areas that are normally bustling with tourists are left quieter than usual.

The famous canals of Venice are no exception. With cargo boats, cruise ships and gondolas not running, the waters have become more clear.

Andrea Mangoni, who works in Venice, told Reuters that the absence of boats has made it easier to spot marine life in the waters.

He captured mesmerizing video of a jellyfish calmly swimming in a canal in the center of the city, as the still water reflected the buildings above. He shared the video to his YouTube channel, which also features more scenes from throughout Venice.

"I was able to film a jellyfish that was swimming close to the San Marco square, only few inches below the water surface," he said.

Professor Attilio Rinaldi at Italy's University of Bologna told the news outlet that the species of jellyfish is the rhisostoma pulmo, which is common in the upper Adriatic Sea and can enter the city's canals due to tidal flows from the sea into the lagoon.

A spokesperson for the office of Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro explained the clear waters, saying: “The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom. It’s because there is less boat traffic that usually brings sediment to the top of the water’s surface.”

