Jenkintown High School suspends football season due to lack of participation

The Brief Jenkintown High School suspended its football season, citing low participation from student-athletes. School officials said their small roster would have placed "significant physical demands on a limited number of players." The school will continue to hold football practices and offer dedicated student-athletes strength and conditioning, and skill development opportunities.



Jenkintown High School says a lack of participation forced the school to cancel its football season just two games into the season.

Why did Jenkintown High School cancel its football season?

What we know:

In a letter to the school community, Principal Thomas Roller and Athletic Director Aubrie Breisblatt said, "continuing competition for the remainder of the season would not be in the best interest of our student-athletes, particularly from a safety standpoint."

The football program, they said, struggled to fill its roster and maintain consistent player participation, despite the coaching staff's best efforts to recruit student-athletes. This forced the school to forfeit games just weeks into the season.

"Continuing to compete under these circumstances would place significant physical demands on a limited number of players," school leaders wrote. "Given the nature of the sport, we believe it is important to respect and support the coach's determination and keep student safety at the forefront."

Jenkintown High School lost the first two games of the season, failing to score in both contests. They were scheduled to play Lower Moreland on Friday night.

Will Jenkintown's football program return?

What's next:

Officials have not made a final decision on the future of the school's football program.

"The District will continue to evaluate the future of the football program and work with our coaching staff and athletic staff to determine a sustainable path forward that prioritizes student safety and meaningful athletic opportunities," the school wrote.

While the Jenkintown Drakes won't be taking the field again this year, the school says coaches will continue to work with students who "remain committed to the program" through practices, skill development, strength and conditioning, and more.

"We recognize that this is disappointing for our student-athletes, families, coaches, and community," officials said. "We are especially appreciative to the players who continued to show up, work hard, and represent Jenkintown throughout a challenging season."