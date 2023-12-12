Jennifer Brown's accused killer won’t testify; case goes to jury

The fate of accused killer, Blair Watts, rests with a Montgomery County jury, as he stands trial, accused of killing a Limerick woman in January.

Prosecutors began making their case against Watts Dec. 6 in the first-degree murder trial in the death of Jennifer Brown, his former business partner and Limerick mom, reported missing in early January after failing to pick up her son and later found dead.

She was found partially buried next to a business in Royersford two weeks after she disappeared.

Prosecutors say Watts defrauded Brown in a venture to open a restaurant in Phoenixville.

The prosecution rested their case Tuesday and it then went to the jury. They deliberated for about an hour, before heading home for the day. They are set to resume Wednesday.