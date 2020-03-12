Jersey City implements curfew on bars, nightclubs due to coronavirus

article

A curfew has been implemented in Jersey City for all bars and nightclubs in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Steven Fulop said the 10 p.m. curfew begins Saturday for all bars and nightclubs in one of the state's largest cities. All city-sponsored events were canceled earlier this week in the Hudson County community.

"Bottom line is we are going to be proactive as opposed to reactive being that we are in uncharted territory. All guidance is to limit large groups/contact so we will do what is needed on best practice to protect residents," wrote Fulop on Twitter.

Those events include the Jersey City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, JCPD graduation ceremony, senior events, planning board, zoning board, and most recreation events.

Speaking to a local morning news program Thursday, Fulop said that any place that could be classified as an "uncontrolled" environment with lots of people would be a place to avoid.

Fulop also said that venues host private groups of 25 to maintain contact information for all guests in case one of them is confirmed to be infected.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jersey City.

New Jersey 23 coronavirus cases, including one person who died.