Jersey Kebab reopening this weekend after ICE raid detained husband, wife owners

The Brief Jersey Kebab is reopening this week after being shut down for more than a month. The family-owned restaurant is celebrating the reuniting of their family. The restaurant's owners were detained after an ICE raid last month.



It's been more than a month since a beloved family-owned business was forced to shut its doors to handle a traumatic emergency.

However, now the family is reunited, and they want to celebrate a new chapter with their community.

What we know:

Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township announced that they will be reopening on Sunday with a "Community Celebration."

Free gyro platters will be served from 2 to 5 p.m. for everyone who attends.

"We will be celebrating the return of our mom, Emine, and the reopening of Jersey Kebab," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The South Jersey mother was finally reunited with her family earlier this month after being detained by ICE for more than two weeks.

The backstory:

Emine's husband Celal and son Muhammed had been fighting for Emine’s release since ICE raided their business, Jersey Kebab, on February 25.

Celal was released that day with a GPS ankle monitor, but authorities chose to detain Emine, holding her at the Elizabeth Detention Center in North Jersey.

Emine was released on bond weeks later, and now the couple have upcoming court hearings to decide their fate in the U.S.

The family moved from Turkey to the U.S. in 2008 on a religious worker's visa. Celal applied for a green card before the visa expired, but it was denied three times.

They have been going through the appeals process since 2016, waiting for a decision.