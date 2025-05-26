These Jersey Shore beaches are still free this summer

article

The Brief You can still visit several Jersey Shore beaches for free this summer! At least seven still exist in South Jersey. Prices for other beaches range from $8 to $10 daily.



No shoes, no shirt, no beach tag required!

When you're already shelling out money for parking, food and rides, it's nice to know you can soak up the sun at no cost.

What we know:

Yes, free beaches still exist at the Jersey Shore - so best to know before you go!

Free beaches in South Jersey

Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City

Atlantic City

Strathmere in Upper Township

Beesley's Point Beach in Upper Township

Jennifer Lane Bay Beach in Stafford Township

William Morrow Beach in Somer Point

The Wildwoods - Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood

If you're headed up north, you could also visit the Sea Bright beaches, Union Beach, Keansburg Beach, Sandy Hook Beach, Ideal Beach and Highlands Beach for free.

By the numbers:

However, not all Jersey Shore beaches have maintained their free status.

2025 beach tag prices in South Jersey:

Avalon - $8 daily, $17 weekly, $40 season

Brigantine - $10 daily, $15 weekly, $25 season

Cape May - $10 daily, $40 season

Margate - $20 season

Ocean City - $10 daily, $20 weekly, $35 season

Sea Isle City - $10 daily, $15 weekly, $30 season

Stone Harbor - $8 daily, $17 weekly, $40 season

Ventnor - $20 season

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from NJ.com.



