These Jersey Shore beaches are still free this summer
NEW JERSEY - No shoes, no shirt, no beach tag required!
When you're already shelling out money for parking, food and rides, it's nice to know you can soak up the sun at no cost.
What we know:
Yes, free beaches still exist at the Jersey Shore - so best to know before you go!
Free beaches in South Jersey
- Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City
- Atlantic City
- Strathmere in Upper Township
- Beesley's Point Beach in Upper Township
- Jennifer Lane Bay Beach in Stafford Township
- William Morrow Beach in Somer Point
- The Wildwoods - Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood
If you're headed up north, you could also visit the Sea Bright beaches, Union Beach, Keansburg Beach, Sandy Hook Beach, Ideal Beach and Highlands Beach for free.
By the numbers:
However, not all Jersey Shore beaches have maintained their free status.
2025 beach tag prices in South Jersey:
- Avalon - $8 daily, $17 weekly, $40 season
- Brigantine - $10 daily, $15 weekly, $25 season
- Cape May - $10 daily, $40 season
- Margate - $20 season
- Ocean City - $10 daily, $20 weekly, $35 season
- Sea Isle City - $10 daily, $15 weekly, $30 season
- Stone Harbor - $8 daily, $17 weekly, $40 season
- Ventnor - $20 season
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from NJ.com.