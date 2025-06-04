Family counselor accused of secretly recording 21 patients, staff members faces trial: DA

The Brief Jonathan Elliot Moyer, a 55-year-old family counselor from Bucks County, is set to go to trial on charges of secretly recording patients and staff in the bathroom of his former Quakertown office. The Bucks County District Attorney's office has identified 21 victims, including minors.



A Bucks County family counselor faces trial for secretly recording patients and staff members.

What we know:

Jonathan Elliot Moyer, 55, of Alburtis, is accused of using hidden cameras to record individuals in the bathroom of his former Quakertown office, and even recorded counseling sessions with hidden cameras, some targeting minors.

Moyer has been charged with 12 counts of interception of oral communications, one count of possession of an instrument of crime, and 13 counts of invasion of privacy.

Authorities identified a total of 21 victims, including staff members and vulnerable individuals seeking counseling services.

Of the 12 individuals who fell victim to wiretapping-related charges, three were minors.

In one particularly troubling instance, Moyer allegedly positioned a camera to capture video up-the-shorts of an unsuspecting girl.

Dig deeper:

The investigation began on March 3, 2025.

Officials seized devices, including a charging block camera from the Quakertown office bathroom, a key fob camera found on Moyer, and a microSD card from his residence, uncovered numerous additional videos.

These recordings depicted more individuals using the bathroom and also captured surreptitious video and oral interceptions of individuals, some of whom were in counseling sessions with Moyer. All identified victims were unaware of the recordings, with some victims captured multiple times.

A total of 13 separate individuals, including one minor, fell victim to invasion of privacy related charges, with investigators noting over 20 separate videos of victims using the bathroom.

The investigation revealed Moyer frequently requested urine samples from individuals, even those not there for addiction-related services, to "validate" drug tests.

Through interviews and investigation, authorities learned that multiple victims in this case were also victims of past sexual trauma.

In some instances, Moyer was aware of this past trauma and the reason they were seeking counseling services from him.

Officials say Moyer was the program director for Empower Life Coaching & Counseling, with offices in Bally, Berks County, and at 523 W. Broad Street in Quakertown. His areas of practice included drug and alcohol, anxiety, parent-child interaction, and family sessions.

What they're saying:

"The actions of the defendant represent a profound betrayal of trust, particularly impacting vulnerable individuals seeking help," said District Attorney Jennifer Schorn. "Our office is committed to ensuring that those who violate the privacy and safety of others are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We stand with the victims and will pursue justice diligently."

What's next:

Moyer is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office continues to work with investigators to ensure justice for the victims involved in this case.