Overflow crowd packs West Wildwood meeting as threat of losing police department looms

The Brief Community members in West Wildwood packed the room where a board of commissioners meeting was held Friday night so much so, the meeting had to be moved outdoors to accommodate the overflow crowd. On the docket? The possible loss of the West Wildwood Police Department.



West Wildwood residents showed up to a Board of Commissioners meeting Friday night in droves, pushing the meeting out of the building into the parking lot, all to make their voices heard over the future of the town’s police department.

What we know:

"I really want to keep our police here," a resident commented.

"That’s one reason whey we bought houses back here for the safety of the police being in the area," another resident explained.

West Wildwood neighbors packed the Board of Commissioners meeting Friday night, geared up with Back Bay blue t-shirts and signs.

Borough Hall was over capacity and the meeting had to be moved outside to a park across the street.

There West Wildwood leaders outlined their predicament and possible solutions, including contracting with a neighboring police department, which is not an idea many residents care for.

What they're saying:

"The police are always seen around here. If there’s a problem, they’re at your place immediately. If Wildwood police take over, that’s not gonna happen," Denise Slocum stated.

Randy Collins said, "They’re saying it’ll be cheaper for Wildwood to do it. You know it’s gonna be for a year, then our taxes are gonna go up and up and up."

"Stone Harbor had to reorganize their police department. You know why? They’re trying to cut cause they have to. Budgets have to be cut," Lisa Rippo remarked.

Borough leaders say the small seaside community has had trouble retaining officers, who have been leaving for bigger towns for bigger salaries.

"We’re kinda off the beaten path. The time it would take for the police to get here if we have a problem – it’s not right. I think it’s all about money," Ron Fleming said.

Leaders laid out the potential choices and warned of future tax hikes. Some may be willing to pay more to keep their hometown officers and their ultra-fast response times.

"Without having a police force and relying on other towns to come and assist during an emergency, a crisis, a break-in, a medical emergency. That’s what we worry about," Melanie Smith pointed out.

Kami Smith said, "Even if we would call the cops and stuff it would take 10 minutes, five minutes just to get over here."

Joseph Talucci added, "We settled here cause it's such a great community, a great hometown feeling and losing our police department would be a very big detriment to us. Once you lose it, you're never gonna get it back."

What's next:

The mayor and commissioners said no final decision has been made. They’re waiting for responses from the neighboring Wildwood towns on what the costs would be to share police.

The meeting went just like the town – peaceful and polite. Residents are pleading for it to stay that way.