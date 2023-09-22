Jersey shore residents, visitors prepare for Tropical Storm Ophelia

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia are already being felt at the Jersey shore. Not all who are down the shore are experienced in dealing with tropical systems, but some in Margate feel up to the task.

"We have a home right near Lucy the Elephant and we’re just putting our outdoor furniture away and getting ready for the storm," Renee Rudolph said.

Good advice, as the fire department is telling residents to prepare for the damaging winds and heavy rain.

"If you live in a low-lying area, or an area that floods, it’s recommended that you move your vehicle to higher ground. If you have furniture or any type of obstructions outside that may blow in the wind, make sure you secure them," Margate Fire Department Chief, Dan Adams, explained.

Chief Adams says their main concern is the high tide that’s likely to flood areas, such as Veneer Avenue. In preparation, the department’s storm truck is ready to go. "This one is actually equipped for firefighting operations. We have a pump and a water tank on board. So, in the event that there is high water, we can still respond to an area and handle an initial firefight."

But, Renee, who has had a place on the same street since the 1960s, says she’s not too worried.

"I’ve had great experiences. This street floods often, but we haven’t had a whole lot of damage, thank goodness," Renee stated.

And, the Room family isn’t letting the storm rain on their parade.

"We thought about going back to my parents house in Cherry Hill early, but we decided just to stay until Sunday and go back when we’re scheduled," Gregory Room commented.