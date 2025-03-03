Jersey Shore town named one of the 'most welcoming cities in the US'

The Brief Cape May was recently featured on a list of the "Most Welcoming Cities in the U.S." The beach town was ranked No. 2 behind St. Augustine, Florida.



New Jersey isn't typically known for its welcoming nature, but there appears to be at least one exception!

What we know:

Cape May recently made the list of the "Most Welcoming Cities in the United States" released by Booking.com for 2025.

The Victorian-era beach town came in second place for its "charming inns and scenic boardwalks."

It narrowly missed the top spot, which was awarded to St. Augustine in Florida.

Here's the full list of 2025's Most Welcoming Cities in the U.S.:

St. Augustine, Florida Cape May, New Jersey Newport, Rhode Island Joshua Tree, California Sedona, Arizona Lahaina, Hawaii Oakhurst, California Waikoloa, Hawaii Prescott, Arizona Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Dig deeper:

The rankings were based on 360 million verified traveler reviews, and celebrate destinations that go "above and beyond to extend their hospitality, making those travel experiences unforgettable for guests."