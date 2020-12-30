PHOTOS: Inauguration Day 2021

PHOTOS: Inauguration Day 2021

Inauguration Day 2021 photos of D.C. preparations, security and the ceremonies held to commemorate the 46th president of the United States.

Joe Biden attends service at St. Matthews

President-Elect Joe Biden - who is making history as the nation's second Catholic president - attended services at St. Matthew the Apostle Cathedral in DC ahead of the Inauguration on Wednesday.

Champ and Major Biden: Meet the future first dogs

Joe Biden was elected 46th president of the United States on Saturday, beating out incumbent president Donald Trump, according to projections by FOX News and the Associated Press, which means dogs will soon roam the White House halls once again.

Dr. Jill Biden campaigns in Georgia

Dr. Jill Biden, is traveling to Macon and Savannah on Monday to campaign for her husband, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.