First lady Jill Biden thanks National Guard members with chocolate chip cookies
New first lady Jill Biden took an unannounced detour to the U.S. Capitol on Friday to deliver baskets of chocolate chip cookies to National Guard members, thanking them "for keeping me and my family safe" during President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Joe Biden attends service at St. Matthews
President-Elect Joe Biden - who is making history as the nation's second Catholic president - attended services at St. Matthew the Apostle Cathedral in DC ahead of the Inauguration on Wednesday.
Friend of Dr. Jill Biden remarks on their time growing up together
A friend of Dr. Jill Biden, Liz Leonard, joined Good Day Philadelphia to talk about her memories of growing up together.
Biden leaves Delaware home town for inauguration in ‘deeply personal’ send-off
Wilmington, Delaware, has been Joe Biden’s home for many years, serving as the backdrop for several highs and lows throughout his life. He said when he dies, "Delaware will be written on my heart."
'We are excited for her': Community thrilled for Montgomery County native Jill Biden
FOX 29's Chris O'Connell spoke with one of Jill Biden's former classmates.
Joe and Jill Biden fixtures in Greenville community
FOX 29's Chris O'Connell spoke with Greenville, Delaware residents about their experiences with Joe Biden.
Ryan Seacrest to interview Joe and Jill Biden on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
The president-elect and the future first lady will be special guests on Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Eve celebration. Jennifer Lopez will be the musical headliner.
‘Brighter days are coming soon’: President-elect Biden wishes Americans a Merry Christmas
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill wished Americans a Merry Christmas on Twitter Friday.
President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Dr. Anthony Fauci
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, posted an audio recording of the pair singing “Happy Birthday” to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who turned 80 on Christmas Eve.
Joe, Jill Biden to get first COVID-19 vaccine dose publicly on Monday
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 21.
Jill Biden will back debt-free community college as student debt nears $1.7 trillion: report
The future First Lady intends to continue to teach when her husband is in office.
Jill Biden prepares for her role as First Lady
She’s fended off protesters who made a run at her husband. She’s moved him farther from reporters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bidens bringing cat to the White House: report
The cat would join the Biden's two German Shepherds.
Joe Biden's German shepherd 'Major' set to be first shelter rescue dog in White House
President-elect Joe Biden’s pup, Major, is set to become the first shelter rescue dog in the White House.
Who won the election? Joe Biden projected as winner of 2020 presidential race
The Associated Press and FOX News project Joe Biden has won the presidency after a tight race against his Republican opponent, incumbent President Donald Trump, in the 2020 election.
Champ and Major Biden: Meet the future first dogs
Joe Biden was elected 46th president of the United States on Saturday, beating out incumbent president Donald Trump, according to projections by FOX News and the Associated Press, which means dogs will soon roam the White House halls once again.
‘Professor FLOTUS’: Jill Biden will make history as first lady with full-time teaching job
Jill Biden has worked as a public school teacher for more than 20 years, earned two master’s degrees and then a doctorate in education. She continued teaching at a community college when her husband, Joe Biden, was vice president.
Dr. Jill Biden campaigns in Georgia
Dr. Jill Biden, is traveling to Macon and Savannah on Monday to campaign for her husband, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Joe Biden and wife Jill test negative for coronavirus
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced that he and his wife Jill Biden have tested negative for the coronavirus.