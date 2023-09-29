Jingle Ball 2023: Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll and more performing at Philadelphia concert

article

It's the most wonderful time of year for music lovers!

The star-studded lineup for this year's iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball has been revealed Friday with just months to go before the annual holiday concert.

Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner and (G)I-DLE will all be making their way to Philadelphia this December.

They will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on December 12 - just in time to get Philly in the holiday spirit!

General admission tickets will go on sale October 6 on the iHeartRadio website. Pre-sale will run from October 3 to 5.