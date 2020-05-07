Join stars like The Osbournes, Tyra Banks and Rob Lowe at home on FOX’s ‘Celebrity Watch Party’

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic. people have been entertaining themselves by watching famous faces dish out drama and laughs on live TV or streaming services.

As for celebs, they’ve generally been keeping in touch with their fans through daily social media posts, new virtual talk shows with a feel-good edge, and, for those with a melodious touch, some intimate, remote acoustic performances.



But instead of just giving viewers another program that stars a bunch of celebrities, FOX created a show where actors and entertainers discuss the week’s most talked about moments from the comfort of their own homes.

“Celebrity Watch Party” features stars like The Osbournes, Tyra Banks, Reggie Bush, Robe Lowe, Megan Trainor and many more. The celebs will be checking out shows like “The Masked Singer,” “Dr. Pimple Popper,” “The Last Dance” and more.

Check out what’s in store on “Celebrity Watch Party” which premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on FOX.

