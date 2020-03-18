Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst announces first positive coronavirus case

article

A dependent of a service member assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst tested positive for coronavirus, according to officals.

“Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19,” said Col Bridget Gigliotti, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander. “The safety of our service members, families and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure everyone has the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

The individual is in isolation at an off-base residence. Medical officials are currently performing contact tracing.

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has surged to at least 427, with five fatalities reported. Officials expect the number of cases to rise as testing is made more widely available.

