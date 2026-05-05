Suspect charged after officer shot in leg during traffic stop in North Philadelphia

The Brief Rashid Walker, 26, has been charged in the traffic stop shooting of a Philadelphia police officer. Investigators say Walker was being frisked when the officer felt a gun inside his jacket pocket that discharged and struck the officer in the upper right leg. The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and remains in stable condition.



A 26-year-old man has been charged after investigators say his gun went off while being frisked and struck a Philadelphia police officer in the leg during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Rashid Walker, 26, was charged with Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act in connection to the Monday night shooting.

Walker was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and police recovered a firearm, according to investigators.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were conducting a traffic stop just before 8 p.m. Monday on the 2400 block of North 17th Street.

Investigators say 26-year-old Rashid Walker was a passenger in the stopped car, and was being frisked by an officer who discovered a handgun inside Walker's jacket pocket.

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The gun, investigators say, discharged an struck the officer in the upper right leg. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Walker was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and police recovered a firearm.