Rabid beaver attacks boy fishing in New Jersey lake

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The Brief Several people, including an 8-year-old boy, were attacked and bitten by a beaver at Lake Henry in Mahwah, New Jersey, over the weekend. Video footage shows the boy being bitten before his family intervened and threw the animal back into the water. The beaver has tested positive for rabies.



A fishing trip took a terrifying turn when a beaver went after a young boy in an unusual encounter that was caught on video.

What we know:

Police say several people were attacked and bitten by a beaver at Lake Henry in the Continental Soldiers Park complex in Mahwah, New Jersey, this past weekend.

The beaver has since tested positive for rabies, and those who were bitten are currently being treated.

Anyone who may have had any contact with the animal is urged to notify the Mahwah Township Health Department immediately and receive medical treatment.

Dig deeper:

Shocking video obtained by the New York Post shows an 8-year-old being attacked by the beaver while fishing with his family at the lake.

"The child began to run away but tripped. The animal bit the child in the upper thigh and continued to attack him," police told local news outlets.

The boy's family pulled him from the water, eventually throwing the beaver back into the water. Two dogs can also be seen barking at the beaver, with one getting into the water.

The beaver had reportedly attacked other people in the park earlier that day.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including how many people were bitten, or the extent of their injuries.