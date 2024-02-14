Joseph Bologna trial: Former Philadelphia police inspector accused of striking protester found not guilty

article

A former Philadelphia police inspector accused of striking a Temple University student with a baton during the 2020 George Floyd protests has been found not guilty.

Joseph Bologna, 57, was acquitted by a jury Wednesday on charges of simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime. Those two charges were dismissed and reinstated by a Philadelphia judge in 2021, who also dropped charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Bologna had been accused of striking Temple University student Evan Gorski on the head with a baton during a peaceful protest. Gorski's lawyer said his 21-year-old client needed 10 staples and 10 stitches to close his wound.

"We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision to dismiss the felony Aggravated Assault charge, given the seriousness of the head injury suffered by the victim, which required multiple stitches and staples," Krasner said in August 2021.

Video of the incident circulated on social media and sparked the ire of District Attorney Larry Krasner who would later bring charges against Bologna. Danielle Outlaw, who was the city's Police Commissioner at the time, said she was "deeply concerned" about reports of excessive use of force by police against peaceful protesters.

Bologna, who spent more than 30 years with the Philadelphia Police Department, was suspended by Outlaw for 30 days with intent to dismiss. He eventually turned himself in to face the charges brought against him.