Josh Duggar, of '19 Kids and Counting,' arrested by federal agents in Arkansas

Josh Duggar, a former star of TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting," was arrested Thursday by federal agents and was being held without bond in Arkansas.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked Thursday afternoon into the Washington County jail. Online records did not indicate on what charges he was arrested.

Josh Duggar is pictured in a booking image taken April 29, 2021. (Photo credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

TMZ reported in late 2019 that Homeland Security agents raided a car dealership that he works for in Springdale, Arkansas. The outlet said the raid had been in connection to a federal probe, but no further details were released.

Duggar starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over allegations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. He was never charged.

Duggar, the eldest child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, also previously apologized for a pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar.

Anna announced earlier this week that she and Josh are expecting their seventh child in the fall.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office nor TLC immediately responded to a request for comment.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.