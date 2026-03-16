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Tornado watch: Schools announce early dismissal ahead of dangerous storms

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Published  March 16, 2026 12:33pm EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Area schools have announced early dismissal as a powerful storm bares down on the region.
    • A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Philadelphia area, including the suburbs, until 7 p.m.
    • Forecasters also expect bouts of heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts up to 80 MPH.

PHILADELPHIA - Several local schools have announced early dismissal as a round of dangerous weather threatens to move across the region Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire area, which will not expire until after 7 p.m.

Early dismissal

What we know:

Local school districts are planning to release students from school early to allow them to safely return home ahead of the storms.

Here's a full list of schools that have announced early dismissal on Monday. Mobile app users can click here to view the list.

Forecast | Dangerous storms threaten Philly, suburbs

Local perspective:

Forecasters say a cluster of powerful storms will move into the Philadelphia area this afternoon, with strong wind gusts capable of spinning up a tornado. The storms will also bring bouts of heavy rain along with thunder and lightning. 

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Philadelphia weather: Tornado watch issued as strong storms threaten region
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Philadelphia weather: Tornado watch issued as strong storms threaten region

Philadelphia is bracing for a round of wet, and potentially dangerous, weather on Monday with heavy downpours and strong winds.

Showers will become more widespread as the afternoon turns to evening, producing anywhere from an 1"-1.5" of rainfall capable of overwhelming low-lying bodies of water. 

Tornado Watch

What they're saying:

Forecasters expect strong wind gusts to be among the greatest threats associated with the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire region from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. 

The weather advisory warns of potential wind gusts up to 80 MPH and isolated bouts of quarter-sized hail.

The alert supersedes a previous Wind Advisory issued by the weather service earlier in the day.

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