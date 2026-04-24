Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson Giveaway Rules

Who Can Enter:

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF FOX 29 (collectively, "Sponsor"), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., and their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible. The term "immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term "household members" refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Giveaway Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Giveaway. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

How To Enter:

3. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

4. Only one entry per e-mail address per weekday (Monday through Friday). The giveaway begins at 1:00 p.m. on May 4, 2026, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time on May 8, 2026 (the "Giveaway Period"). The Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Giveaway. An individual, household, and/or immediate family may win only one (1) time during this Giveaway Period. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize from WTXF FOX 29 within any 365-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

5. To enter, watch "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on WTXF FOX 29 between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM on one or more weekdays during the Giveaway Period and look for the word of the day that will appear on screen during the program. One code word will air during each program in the giveaway period and will change each day. Then go to fox29.com/contests and follow all instructions to complete the online entry, including submitting the valid code word. Each code word is valid for entry until 11:59 PM on the day it is broadcast. If, for any reason, the code word is not telecast on one or more days during the giveaway, then that day’s code word will be posted on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia.

6. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other Giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the Giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTXF FOX 29’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

7. One winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries with the correct "word of the day" on or about May 11, 2026.

The Prize:

8. The winner(s) will receive two (2) tickets to see Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson on June 7, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA. The approximate retail value of the prize is $420. The prize is provided by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

9. The winner(s) will be notified by e-mail/phone on or about May 11, 2026. The winner(s) must respond to prize notification within 2 days, and the winner(s) will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be immediately disqualified and ineligible to win the Prize. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor may select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits and in compliance with these Giveaway Rules.

10. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot sell, assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11. The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These Giveaway Rules are available at www.fox29.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, through June 11, 2026.

15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

16. This Giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to release Sponsor, any prize provider, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (b) to Sponsor’s Terms of Use located at https://www.foxlocal.com/terms-of-use/index.html and Privacy Policy located at https://www.fox.com/privacy-policy.