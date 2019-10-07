Judge drops murder charge against Michael White in Rittenhouse stabbing

article

A judge has agreed to a request by Philadelphia's top prosecutor to drop a third-degree murder charge against a bicycle deliveryman in the stabbing death of a real estate developer during a traffic confrontation near Rittenhouse Square last summer.

The judge on Monday accepted District Attorney Larry Krasner's argument Friday that prosecutors had the best chance of a conviction pursuing only voluntary manslaughter and weapons count charges against 22-year-old Michael White.

Police say 37-year-old Sean Schellenger was in a car with two others in July 2018 when a confrontation began with White, who was delivering food on his bicycle and who authorities said pulled a knife and stabbed Schellenger.

The victim's mother blasted Krasner's decision, urging the judge to reject the motion and "let the jury decide."

In August, White's lawyers told the judge that their client would testify that Schellenger used a racial epithet during a physical altercation. Schellenger hadn't been previously accused of such remarks and prosecutors told the judge at the hearing that they had no evidence that he had done so. White is black and Schellenger was white; the two men didn't know each other.

Director Malik Neal of the Philadelphia Bail Fund, one of two nonprofits that posted bail for White, hailed Krasner's action, calling it "critically important" that the district attorney "base his charges on the facts before him," especially in "difficult, highly publicized cases such as this one."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.