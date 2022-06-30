Travelers brace for hectic 4th of July with ongoing flight delays, high fuel prices

Whether headed to the shore, the Poconos, or, maybe, staying in town this holiday weekend, there is likely traffic to deal with.

Countless airline cancellations over the past few weeks is leading to a messy start to the long weekend.

"Literally we will be traveling for 24 hours straight," Harriet Marisa from southern Delaware told FOX 29.

Marisa says an already long travel day from London became too long with a four-hour delay. Then waited on a friend to arrive, only to find their flight canceled.

As staffing shortages are causing flight delays and cancellations nationwide, experts say monitor flights, sign up for alerts, arrive early and plan ahead with parking. Also, consider alternative options like a ride or rideshare.

Lines appeared to move quickly, but Philadelphia International did see more than 90 delayed flights and nearly 30 canceled Thursday, by 7 p.m.

"Keeping fingers crossed," Theresa Amilale said of her trip to Las Vegas.

Despite record high gas prices this holiday weekend, AAA still expects record-breaking road travel. They recommend an early or late start for drivers Friday.

"There is that pent-up demand to travel," Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA, stated.

AAA says the 3 p.m. through 5 p.m. window is expected to be the busiest on the roads Friday and that doesn’t just mean sitting in traffic, but burning gas in traffic.