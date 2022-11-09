'Just feels great': Bonner Prendie baseball phenom signs with Auburn, sets sights on major leagues

A Delaware County teen is shaping up to be a baseball superstar and projected to be a top 10 pick in next year’s draft.

For now, he’s focusing on finishing his senior year of high schoo18-year-old Kevin McGonigle, a student at Bonner Prendie Catholic High School, in Drexel Hill, made it official, signing his recruiting letter for Auburn University. The baseball phenom committed his freshman year.

"I couldn’t wait for this day to come and it finally did. Just feels great," McGonigle said.

The teen’s mom and dad, extended family, teammates and coaches were all on hand to witness the event.

"It’s just unbelievable," Dad Kevin McGonigle said.

"Since he was a little boy, this is all he wanted to do. You know, play ball and go to a top school," mom Tracy stated.

Kevin got the baseball bug as a toddler and is still swinging for the fences. "My dad had a bat in my hand ever since I was three. First time I really got on the field, I was 4-years-old and I knew it was the sport for me. I feel in love."

"He was just that kid, you know? As soon as he picked up that still, you could tell he could do something special with it," dad Kevin remembered.

Speaking of special, Kevin got quite the treat during a recent visit to Auburn, running into Auburn alum and former NBA star Charles Barkley. "It was a truly amazing moment for me in my life. He was awesome."

Awesome – definitely a word many use to describe Kevin. His high school coach says the left-handed hitting short stop is unstoppable and could be a top major league baseball draft pick.

"You knew about him since he was 10, 11, 12. Athletic ability, the baseball ability. We’ve had some talented kids come through here. Nothing quite like Kevin," said Head Coach Steve DeBarberie.

Kevin is focused on taking to the filed at Auburn, but there’s no denying he has big dreams. "I just want to be the best that ever played the game. I think going to Auburn is going to help me mature more and get better at the game. It would be a great opportunity to go to the MLB and play with a team. We’ll see what happens in the future," Kevin said.