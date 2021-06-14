Expand / Collapse search

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Made in America festival

Published 
Entertainment
Associated Press
article

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Justin Bieber performs during the Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller)

PHILADELPHIA - Justin Bieber and Lil Baby are set to headline Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

Organizers announced Monday that Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda and A$AP Ferg will also perform at the two-day event on Sept. 4-5 over Labor Day Weekend.

Last year's festival was canceled because of the coronavirus. This year's festival, held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance.

Other performers include Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Baby Keem, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter