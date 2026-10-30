Philly HBCU Week: Lincoln University and Virginia Union face off, Ludacris performs

The Brief Lincoln University and Virginia Union University faced off at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday during One Philly HBCU Week with football, music and step show events. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington attended and participated in the celebration. The event gave high school students a chance to learn more about historically Black colleges and universities.



One Philly HBCU Week brought football, music and a celebration of historically Black colleges and universities to South Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday. Lincoln University and Virginia Union University competed in the football matchup, and the day featured a step show, celebrity guests and opportunities for high school students to explore HBCUs.

Highlighting HBCU culture through festivities and step show

What we know:

The event kicked off with the HBCU Collegiate and Alumni Step Show, hosted by FOX 29's Alex Holley.

The crowd included Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, a Lincoln University alumna, who joined in the celebration. Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony Watlington served as a judge and spoke about the value of HBCUs.

Watlington said HBCUs provide "tremendous opportunities" for young people and highlighted the importance of seeing options among these institutions. "Representation matters and when they see all these wonderful choices among the historically black colleges and universities," Watlington said.

Morgan Beck of Delta Sigma Theta Temple shared her love of stepping and what it means to her chapter. "It kind of symbolizes African traditions and just ways for us to communicate and showcase entertainment and history all together," Beck said.

Lincoln University's Epsilon Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi won the step show competition.

The step show was hosted by FOX 29's Alex Holley.

The event featured high school outreach, with students like Elias Colon, a senior at Belmont Charter High School, attending to explore college opportunities. Colon said, "I like football. I'm being recruited by Lincoln, so it's a great experience."

Friday night's celebration included a halftime performance from rapper Ludacris.

The festivities are not over for fans and students in the area. More HBCU football action is set for Saturday when Delaware State faces Norfolk State, with both teams led by former Philadelphia Eagles players DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick.

What's next:

Fans, students, alumni and attendees can look forward to the Delaware State and Norfolk State football game on Saturday, led by Jackson and Vick.