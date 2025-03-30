Juveniles sought for lighting playground equipment on fire in Bucks County park

article

The Brief Juveniles are accused of causing significant damage to a playground in Bucks County last week. The playground was vandalized by fire and spray paint. Residents are being asked to check cameras for potential evidence.



Falls Township police are asking for the public's help to identify a group of juveniles they say committed acts of vandalism at a local park.

What we know:

Police say the suspected vandals started a fire at a playground in Elderberry Park last week.

A wooden chair was left completely destroyed and burned, along with some mulch.

They also used black spray paint to vandalize the playground, black-top walkway, and a bench, according to authorities.

What you can do:

Police are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance footage, which may have captured the juveniles walking near the park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.