Kada Scott: Family speaks out amid Keon King's previous bail controversy

As the search for 23-year-old Kada Scott continues, her family is appealing for community support to bring her home, while questions arise about why Keon King, a suspect in another case, was released on bail.

What we know:

Kada Scott went missing on October 4th, and her family is focused on her safe return.

Her aunts, Niema Smart and Jana Allen, have expressed their gratitude for the support they've received.

Niema Smart stated, "We’re just trying to stay hopeful; we just want Kada to come home and we just want some information." Jana Allen added, "We gotta keep praying, we gotta keep hoping, we gotta keep believing. We know the city of Philadelphia is behind us."

What they're saying:

The family has been overwhelmed by the love and support from the community, including strangers who gathered to pray outside Kada's workplace.

Ty Gary from Pray 365 shared, "God has sent us here to remind everyone here in this facility, in this neighborhood, and everyone watching at home that God is a miracle worker and a miracle is on the way."

The other side:

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner faced scrutiny over why 21-year-old Keon King was out on bail.

King was previously involved in a kidnapping case that was withdrawn in May, with video evidence showing him leering into another woman's window.

Krasner acknowledged, "We could’ve done better in that a really sophisticated approach to the case would’ve been to put it all on with video evidence. That is not usually an easy thing to do. I would say with 20/20 hindsight it’s something that could’ve been done. I own that. Ultimately, the buck stops here."

What's next:

Kada’s family is urging anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the investigation. "So anybody that knows anything, we’re just asking you to please do the right thing. Contact the detectives, whoever you need to contact," said one of her aunts.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a reward for credible information that can aid in this case.

If you have any information about Kada Scott or other possible victims, please contact the police immediately.