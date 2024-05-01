This airport claims to have never lost a single piece of luggage – Find out how

article

Every traveler hopes to get in and out of an airport without having to worry about a piece of luggage getting lost.

One airport in Japan said travelers shouldn't have to worry because it has never lost a person's luggage.

Kansai International Airport said it was awarded first place in the "World's Best Airport for Baggage Delivery" in the baggage handling category of the World Airport Awards 2024.

The evaluation was conducted by a UK-based international air transport rating organization, SKYTRAX.

The airport said it was evaluated based on waiting time before baggage pickup, efficiency of baggage delivery, and response to lost baggage.

Airport authorities said since the doors opened, it has no record of losing luggage and believes that's the "result of the daily efforts and careful work of everyone involved, including airlines and handling companies. "

The airport was also ranked 7th in "World's Best Airports in Asia" and 4th in "World's Best Airports by Passenger Numbers."

The airport is located in the Greater Osaka area of Japan.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., airlines lose more than 2 million bags a year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.