Keeping kids active in the summer for free in the Delaware Valley

Summer is here and the kids are home and underfoot. Are you anxious to find activities for them that won’t break the bank? We have solutions!

Perfect for rainy summer days, kids can bowl free at participating bowling alleys in the Delaware Valley. Registered kids can get two free games at these participating bowling alleys each day of the program all summer. Each bowling alley has separate participating ages, so check with those alleys before registering. Participating bowling alleys are listed below.

Planet Fitness is free for teens aged 14 to 19 to register and work out through August 31. Be sure to register your son or daughter at planetfitness.com.

If your child is looking for something in the great outdoors, try the DuPont Environmental Education Center, along the Christina River and next to the Russell W. Peterson Urban Wildlife Refuge. The center provides trails, flower parks, binocular tours of wildlife, among many other activities. Check their website for more information.

The Cape May Zoo offers a wide variety of activities. The zoo is free, though they do appreciate donations. Their fresh water pond is newly stocked and they have a new café. Get more information on this great getaway at the zoo’s website.

Lastly, learn to fish for free on the Delaware River! Every Thursday night, between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., they will give you the bait, tackle and rod. You can also bring your own rod, as well. This is a first come, first served activity. No license is required and a state license requirement is waived. Meet near the Frankford Boat Ramp or Pleasant Hill Park. This activity alternates locations and it is capped at 25 people. Get more information at the websites.

Bowling Centers in Pennsylvania:

Devon

Devon Lanes 300 W Lancaster Ave, Devon PA 19333-1500

E. Norristown

Our Town Alley 2912 Swede Rd, E. Norristown PA 19401

Holmes

MacDade Bowl 2105 MacDade Blvd, Holmes PA 19043-1210

Penndel

Penndel Bowling Center 449 W Lincoln Hwy, Penndel PA 19047

Philadelphia

Warminster

Thunderbird Lanes (Warminster) 1475 West Street Road, Warminster PA 18974

Bowling Centers In New Jersey:

Brooklawn

Westbrook Lanes 1 Creek Road, Brooklawn NJ 08030

Maple Shade

Laurel Lanes 2825 Route 73 South, Maple Shade NJ 08052

Stratford