Keeping pets safe during the extreme heat

In the midst of the heatwave, our pets also feel the effects of the soaring temperatures. Keeping them safe and protected from the heat is paramount during this time.

Providing plenty of water for all animals is important to keep them healthy. Also, keeping dogs and cats indoors, or protected from the sun, should be a top priority for pet owners during the daylight.

Once temperatures reach 85 degrees, dog owners should consider not walking their dogs until after temperatures drop in the evening, in order to keep dogs paws from burning on the pavement or asphalt. Veterinarian Dr. Jess Fejes says a good way to test if the pavement is too hot is to press your own hand onto the pavement or asphalt and if it is too hot for you, know it’s too hot for your dog.

Signs to look for if your dog’s paws have been burned are:

Redness or bleeding

Peeling pieces of pads missing

Difficulty walking or limping

Excessive licking of their paws

Additionally, Dr. Fejes says signs to look for if your pet is experiencing a heat emergency:

Heavy panting or heavy breathing

Weakness or lethargy

Collapsing suddenly

Excessive drooling

Incorrect gum color

If you see any of these signs in your pet, contact your veterinarian immediately.

They are members of the family and valued loved ones that should be cared for just like any other family member. Pets require care in the extreme heat, just as people do. Keeping a watchful eye on your pet will help keep them safe.