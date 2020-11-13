Kenney: 'Changes to restrictions' coming soon amid rise in COVID-19 cases

article

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted Friday afternoon that the city will be announcing "changes to restrictions" next week amid a rise in Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Philadelphia.

The city reported 1,158 new cases Friday, plus 30 new probable cases from rapid tests. Philly reached a new high in terms of seven-day average in cases earlier this week.

The positivity rate is up, too. Monday's rate of 16.6 percent was the highest recorded in the city since May.

And there were 5 new deaths reported Friday, increasing the city's total to 1,909 lives lost during the pandemic.

"We must do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Philadelphia," Kenney tweeted, in response to the latest numbers. "Specific details are still being finalized, but we plan to announce changes to restrictions on Monday, November 16."

The city's health department said it's "using data gleaned from investigations of positive cases to ensure that any restrictions implemented can address a specific route of spread."

A press conference has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

