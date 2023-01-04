Kensington brewery adopts afternoon curfew for kids; most adults happy with new rule

A local brewery is changing the rules for parents and has adopted a no kids after 2 p.m. policy.

"First of all, I have two young children. I’m gonna put that out there," co-owner of Human Robot, Jake Atkinson, stated.

Atkinson says they are putting their foot down on kids in the tasting room after 2 p.m. The decision coming after a difficult week between Christmas and New Year’s, when everyone was off.

"Some people put their car seats on the bar or their car seats up on the table. It’s too small for that," Atkinson explained. "It’s not safe with high tops in here. It’s not safe for kids."

The brewery displays a sign on the door announcing the new policy, which is getting a thumbs up from the 20-something crowd out enjoying a Wednesday evening brew.

"It is a small, little bar, so I think having little kids running around would add a little stress and I think people just want to get the edge off," customer Leon Reid said. Customer Gaby Fawwa put it more simply, "I think it’s a smart move."

For some, it makes coming to Human Robot way more appealing.

"I think kids – they’re loud and when people come here, they come here to relax and enjoy, that’s all," said Matt Kohl.

Andrew Rice added, "It’s a bar. It’s not for kids. Now that I’m an adult and I have been an adult for a few years, we should keep the kids outta here."

Some parents don’t agree and are saying two o’clock is crazy.

"You lose business, because you have a lot of parents looking for a safe space they can come and enjoy and bring their families with them," stated Nicole Smith.

"Honestly, as a family, we probably won’t go there, because that’s not the time we go out," Emily Earl commented.

Earl finds the policy completely unnecessary. "Other places certainly make it work and this is a neighborhood with a lot of families and a lot of young kids and I don’t think children, in general, are that disruptive in spaces like this."

Human Robot made the announcement on its Instagram page and received over 1,600 likes and more than 100 comments, most applauding the move.

"We love kids. It just doesn’t work later in the evening when it gets crowded in here," Atkinson said.

Human Robot has another brewery in Jenkintown, which is much larger and families are welcome at all times. Other breweries around the country are taking similar steps.