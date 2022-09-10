Kensington shootout critically injures 1 man, while another is hospitalized

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured two men, one of them critically, in Kensington.

24th District officers were investigating a crime scene on the 100 block of Clearfield, Friday night, about 10 p.m., when they heard gunshots nearby. Additionally, numerous 911 calls came in about the same time for reported gunshots.

Officers found two men injured when they got to the intersection of Bellmore Street and Frankford Avenue.

A 21-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were both taken to Temple University Hospital, where the 21-year-old is listed as stable and the 31-year-old man is extremely critical condition. Both sustained gunshots to the torso.

Investigators believe the incident started with a shootout between at least three people, two on the street and one inside a home. Authorities think the motive for the shooting was drugs.

An investigation is active.