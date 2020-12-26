Kent County man arrested for reckless endangerment after Christmas shooting

article

The Delaware State Police have arrested a man after a Christmas day shooting.

The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Williamsville, Road in Houston where troopers responded to a report of a shooting.

Investigators discovered that Dustin Edge, 30, had a verbal altercation with a 49-year-old man inside of the home.

During the argument, Edge displayed a handgun at the victim and threatened to shoot him. Edge then fired one round at the victim striking the floor. The victim was not injured.

Edge fled the residence prior to police arrival. During the investigation, troopers located Edge hiding underneath a mobile home near the victims residence. Edge resisted and did not comply with Troopers commands to come out from underneath the mobile home.

Edge was eventually apprehended by a State Police Canine and taken into custody.

He faces numerous charges including, Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (felony), Aggravated Menacing, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (felony), Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon If Previously Convicted of Two Violent Felonies (felony), Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon, and Resisting Arrest.

Edge is being held on a $42,000 cash bond.