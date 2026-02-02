Keon King held for trial in October 2025 killing of 23-year-old Kada Scott

The Brief A judge ruled that Keon King will stand trial on all charges in the killing of 23-year-old Kada Scott. Prosecutors’ testimony relied on cell phone evidence, call detail records, and surveillance video to connect King to key locations connected to Scott’s death. King’s attorney says he will plead not guilty at his arraignment scheduled for Feb. 23.



The man accused of killing 23-year-old Kada Scott in October will go to trial after a judge ruled to hold all charges against Keon King, including murder.

Judge orders King held on all charges

What we know:

Prosecutors say cell phone evidence and call records placed King’s phone at several important locations, including where Scott was last seen and where her remains were found. Testimony from homicide detectives also linked King’s phone to the movements of his 1999 Gold Toyota Camry.

Scott’s family’s attorney spoke on their behalf.

"Today was the first step in accountability and getting justice for Kada Scott," said Brian Fritz, attorney for the family of Kada Scott. Fritz also said, "The Kada Scott family is continuing to grieve in fact their grief is unimaginable, so is their commitment for finding and maintaining accountability for this."

During the five-hour preliminary hearing, Scott’s father and other family members left the courthouse without commenting. Her father wore a jacket with her name on it.

Prosecution and defense present their cases

Timeline:

Scott was reported missing after arriving at her overnight job at The Terrace at Chesnut Hill in East Mount Airy around 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 4.

A coworker testified Monday that she saw Scott leaving the building that night on the phone, appearing upset and saying, "I can’t believe you called me."

Scott’s remains were found in a shallow grave near the former Ada Lewis Middle School after a nearly two-week search.

The prosecution said surveillance video showed a black Hyundai Accent parked at the recreation center parking lot the night Kada disappeared, as well as a gold Toyota Camry, registered to King, coming and going from the recreation center parking lot.

On Oct. 6, video showed two figures moving something heavy from the Hyundai.

The next day, the Hyundai was set on fire in an alleyway where detectives also tracked King’s phone, according to the prosecution.

King’s attorney argued that none of the evidence directly tied King to Scott’s death and said the messages between them the night she disappeared discussed plans to meet, possibly for a date.

Scott allegedly texted King saying, "kidnap me again," to which King replied, "better be up too."

The judge ultimately disagreed with the defense and ruled that King will stand trial.

What's next:

King’s attorney would not comment on camera but said King will plead not guilty at his arraignment, which is scheduled for Feb. 23.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what additional evidence may be presented at trial or if there are any other suspects.

Details about King’s defense strategy beyond what was discussed in court have not been shared.