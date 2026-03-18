Kevin Hart slams new wax figure: 'Who in the f--- is this?'

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The Brief A new wax figure of Kevin Hart was recently unveiled. The Philadelphia roasted the figure, demanding a redo in a social media post. Dwayne Johnson called the wax figure "perfect."



Kevin Hart is very unhappy with his latest wax figure reveal — luckily it's not in his hometown!

What we know:

The Philadelphia native took to social media this week after the Hollywood Wax Museum in Tennessee unveiled a wax figure of the comedian wearing all black with a gold chain around his neck.

"WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people…. This is an attack…. Who in the f--k is this?????? At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry 🥺😂😂😂😂….. This s--t has to stop…. I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!" Hart captioned a video set to the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme.

The Instagram post has since gone viral, garnering more than 13 million views and 407,000 likes.

What they're saying:

Fans flooded the comments with their roasts of the Kevin Hart wax figure.

"You asked for Kevin Hart and got Kevin The Weeknd," one commenter said, while another joked, ""Kevin Hardly."

However, one particular costar defended the statue: "It’s PERFECT, Don’t change a thing," Dwayne Johnson commented.