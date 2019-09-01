Kevin Hart suffers 'major back injuries' in Malibu Hills car crash: report
FOX NEWS - Comedian Kevin Hart and his driver suffered "major back injuries" in a car crash in the Malibu Hills late Saturday night, a report said.
Police sources told TMZ a Plymouth Barracuda belonging to Hart, 40, veered off the road on the Mulholland Highway.
The vehicle turned up in a ditch about 10 feet off the side of the winding road after it smashed through a wooden fence.
Hart was not driving at the time and his driver was not drinking, the report said.
The roof of the Barracuda was almost completely crushed in the crash.
A female passenger in the vehicle reportedly was unhurt.
Neither the driver nor the other passengers was immediately identified.
A witness claimed that Hart got out of the vehicle first, where a member of his security team picked him up in an SUV.
Insiders said Hart first went home for medical treatment before he checked into a nearby hospital.
Hart had bought the car as a 40th birthday present for himself in July.
Neither the Los Angeles Police Department nor the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department immediately confirmed the information to Fox News.
A representative for Hart did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.