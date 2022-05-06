Kevin Samuels, the controversial relationship advisor with a large YouTube following, has died. He was 53.

He was rushed to a Georgia hospital on Thursday morning after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Atlanta police responded to an apartment just after 6 a.m. regarding an injured person.

Fire personnel also responded and performed CPR on an "unresponsive" man on the floor of his apartment.

A woman in the apartment told police that she had met Samuels Wednesday evening, went home with him, and spent the night with him.

The woman, who police said was 31 or 32 years old, said that in the early morning Samuels complained of chest pain and she attempted to help him, but he fell on top of her.

She called 911 and also asked for the front desk to be called for a defibrillator to keep Samuels responsive until EMS arrived because she was a nurse.

Samuels was later transported to Piedmont Hospital.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed late Friday afternoon that it had performed an autopsy on Samuels. The cause and manner of death were pending, the ME's office said in a statement.

Who was Kevin Samuels?

Kevin Samuels was a lifestyle consultant that gained notoriety after a clip of his show on YouTube video titled "You’re Average At Best" went viral in December 2020.

Kevin Samuels' YouTube channel has more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million on Instagram. His views and opinions were seen as controversial, especially among women.

His critics often refer to him as misogynistic. While his supporters donned him with the title of "The Godfather," a title he and other top relationship YouTube content creators have used.

Samuels ran a matchmaking service on Facebook called "The Mixx," which paired Black men and women and led to multiple marriages.

Samuels was married twice and leaves behind a daughter.

He is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc.

This is a developing story and will be updated.