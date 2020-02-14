KFC, Crocs team up to create Bucket Clog: ‘What fried chicken footwear dreams are made of’

KFC and Crocs – two brands you’re probably surprised haven’t teamed up previously – are coming together to debut a shoe that someone, somewhere, will probably buy and wear in public.

The fast-food master of strange marketing launched a limited-edition “Bucket Clog” during New York Fashion Week.

KFC partnered with Crocs to introduce the Bucket Clog, which comes in two versions and is available this Spring. (KFC x Crocs)

The shoes come in two unisex versions – the Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Bucket Clog, a sky-high, platform style, and the Kentucky Fried Chicken x Crocs Classic Clog, which features a low-to-the-ground sole. Both options have the iconic red-striping that resembles KFC’s chicken bucket and are topped with a print of the Colonel’s famous fried chicken.

But beyond the “delightfully comfortable” shoe design, KFC has taken it even further than you ever dreamed! On top of the fried chicken is a scented 3D fried chicken charm. No longer do your feet have to only smell like feet – they can now smell like fried chicken and feet.

While attending shows during New York’s biggest week in fashion, Global artist Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) debuted the sky-high, platform avant-garde version of the Crocs classic clog. (KFC x Crocs)

"Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. And how!

Both of the limited-time Crocs will be available for purchase for $59.99 Spring 2020, KFC said in a press release. For those eager to score a pair of the novelty footwear, you can sign up on Crocs.com to receive a reminder of when the chicken clogs are about to drop.

Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.