Kick off apple harvest season at the 4th annual Apple Fest in Salem County

Apple lovers can rejoice and kick off apple harvest season this weekend in Salem County at the 4th annual Apple Fest.

The event will be held at the Salem County Fairgrounds located at 735 Harding Highway in Woodstown on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can enjoy an array of treats, including slices of apple pie, candy apples, apple bread, apple butter, apple sauce and apple cider.

The festival will also include an Everything Apple Dessert Contest, craft show, and pageant.

Event organizers say it is family and pet friendly.

More information can be found here.

