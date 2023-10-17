Kids put Philadelphia mayoral candidates in hot seat at Please Touch Museum

Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh spoke to dozens of students from Philly as part of the "Every Voice-Every Vote" initiative by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

The two were put in the hot seat to answer serious questions about their plans to better the city while at Please Touch Museum on Tuesday.

Elementary students from schools across Philadelphia showed they are actively getting involved in politics.

"I would describe it as a new experience something that I can carry on for the rest of my life to inspire me," said Samaj Williams, 4th Grader, St. Rose of Lima School.

One student’s question prompted mayoral candidate Parker to respond, "I think that we can reduce violence and totally eliminate it, but we all have to work together to do it."

Mayoral candidate Oh responded to another question, "people want to be safe, but we have different policies that I disagree with and I will ensure people are safe."

FOX 29’s Greg Payne spoke to Kitai Liles, a second-grader at inquiry charter school who was one of several kids to ask the candidates questions.

"If you can fix anything in Philadelphia, what would it be?" asked Liles.

When Payne asked if he remembered how the candidates answered, he said "Uh stop worldwide violence and if I had a magic wand and if I could just wave it all the violence would be over."

From watching the smiles to providing inspiration to the next generation, the Please Touch Museum decided to hold the event to make an impact on the future leaders of tomorrow and current ones of today.

"Anytime I chat with whoever the future mayor is, I’m going to remind them of this moment when they were in this room, with hundreds of kids from the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade and look at that mural 500 kids their hopes and dreams for our city, you work for them," said Patricia Wellenbach, President & CEO, Please Touch Museum.