Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia reopens to members

The Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia reopened to members Thursday after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The museum is opened Thursday-Sunday with two different sessions. The first session begins at 9 a.m. to noon and the second session runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to allow for sanitizing.

Online reservations are required to manage crowd sizes and social distancing.

Organizers are thrilled to show guests what's new, including two news exhibits.

"We are delighted to welcome children and their families back to Please Touch Museum after our extended closure due to the pandemic," Patricia Wellenbach, president and CEO, said.

The museum will reopen to the general public later this month. You can purchase tickets online two weeks in advance.

Advertisement

For more information, please click here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter