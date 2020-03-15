King of Prussia Mall closes amid coronavirus concerns

The King of Prussia Mall, one of the nation’s largest, has closed amid a call from Pennsylvania’s governor for nonessential businesses to close to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The mall is in suburban Philadelphia’s Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s hardest hit by the virus, with 24 cases out of the state’s total of 63.

The mall had remained open after Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for closure of all nonessential retail facilities in Montgomery County, saying the governor hadn’t mandated store closures and nor defined “what non-essential retail is.”

But a notice displayed on owner Simon Property Group’s site over the weekend noted the governor’s clarification that supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations were defined as essential.

“Accordingly, we expect that all nonessential tenants of King of Prussia adhere to and comply with Gov. Wolf’s recommendation effective immediately,” the notice said. The security office at King of Prussia mall said Sunday that the mall was closed until further notice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.