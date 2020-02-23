Kirk Douglas' $61M fortune given mostly to charity, none went to son Michael Douglas

article

Kirk Douglas chose to leave his $61 million fortune to charity, rather than giving any to his son Michael.

Douglas, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 103, wanted $50 million given away via the Douglas Foundation, the Mirror reported.

The beneficiaries included St Lawrence University, Westwood's Sinai Temple, Culver City's Kirk Douglas Theatre and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, according to the outlet.

It added that Michael, 75, was not a beneficiary.

Michael announced the death of his father on Feb. 5 in an Instagram post, which included several photos of his iconic father and various family members

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

He continued: "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Douglas was a three-time Oscar nominee, known for his roles in "Spartacus" and "Ace in the Hole."

Michael finished his Instagram message by writing, "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

