Kite surfer rescued by Coast Guard after accident leaves him stranded on sandbar near LBI

The Coast Guard rescued a kite surfer who became stranded on a sandbar off the coast of Long Beach Island after getting his kite entangled with another kite surfer.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay were waved down by a witness who saw the stranded surfer waving for help from a sandbar about one mile from Barnegat Light.

A 29-foot rescue boat located the stranded surfer and crew members waded through shallow water to bring him aboard the boat and back to shore.

The man told Coast Guard rescue crew members that he swam over to the sandbar after he released his kite when it became entangle with another surfer's kite.

Both kite surfers are said to be in good condition with no medical concerns, according to the Coast Guard.