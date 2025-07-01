2 injured after freight train hits pickup truck in Lansdale; SEPTA line suspended

The Brief A pickup truck collided with a freight train in Lansdale Tuesday morning. Two people were injured, but their conditions are unknown. SEPTA's Doylestown line is currently experiencing delays due to the crash.



A freight train crash is causing commuters delays in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning after leaving two people injured.

What we know:

A pickup truck was driving south on Broad Street when it collided with a moving Pennsylvania Northeastern Railroad train near the Lansdale Train Station around 3 a.m.

Police say two people were pulled from the truck and taken to a local hospital.

Broad Street is closed between Vine and Main streets as crews continue to investigate and clear the scene.

SEPTA's Doylestown Line has also been suspended for all outbound service.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two people pulled from the truck are unknown, along with the cause of the crash.

An update is expected later Tuesday morning.

What you can do:

Those driving in the area should seek alternate routes to avoid the crash site.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly suggests using Main Street to Green, Richardson or Line streets.